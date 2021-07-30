COVID delta variant pushes Dallas County to reopen Fair Park hub for vaccinations Saturday

Over 300 are signed up for Saturday's pop-up event. Judge Clay Jenkins said the county might extend its lease at Fair Park as hospitalizations rise.

DALLAS, Texas — Dallas County Health and Human Services is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday, as the COVID-19 delta variant fuels hospitalizations across the region.

Per the DFW Hospital Council, nearly 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. President and CEO Steve Love said that over 25% of that number is in the ICU.

The pop-up announcement comes after the CDC revealed Friday that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.

The CDC also said that those vaccinated for COVID-19 could also get breakthrough infections of the variant and spread the virus to those who aren't vaccinated symptomatically or asymptomatically.

The county closed its mass vaccination drive-thru site at Fair Park on July 17, a sign that infections were low and that we might be winning the fight against the pandemic.

Saturday will be the first vaccination event since that closure.

Per Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the county's lease at Fair Park expires Aug. 1. However, the county may extend that lease if infections continue to rise into August and September.

"Our hospitals are beginning to fill up with people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s," Jenkins said. "As long as there's a need for our community, we want to keep it going as long as we can."

The vaccination event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. per the county.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Enter via Lot 13. Appointments aren’t required but are encouraged.

You can also make an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine at the DCHHS main building at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, or the DCHHS Jefferson Clinic at 1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 200 in Dallas.