Best of the deep-fried best: The Big Tex Choice Awards finalists have been announced

DALLAS — The names alone sound intriguing enough: Deep Fried I-35. Brisket Brittle. The Armadillo. Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake.

Then you see the pictures and read the descriptions, and your diet braces for impact.

The 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists were announced Wednesday morning, the 10 top finishers in the State Fair of Texas' annual competition for sugary, deep-fried goodness.

Three of the 10 finalists will be crowned winners for "Best Taste - Savory," "Best Taste - Sweet" and "Most Creative." The winners will be announced Aug. 29.

Initially there were 32 semi-finalists before Wednesday's announcement narrowed the pack. Watch the reveal of the finalists below.

Here's a rundown of each finalist, with descriptions and pictures courtesy of the State Fair of Texas.

Starting in the "savory" division....

Crispy Crazy Corn - Ruth Hauntz

Sweet whole kernel corn is individually battered, fried, and dashed with our secret seasoning. These crispy little gold nuggets alone make a great snack, but the heat turns up a notch when we add slowed-smoked pulled pork, topped with a tangy pineapple slaw, kissed with a drizzle of freshly made jalapeño crema and a generous sprinkle of fresh cilantro.

Deep Fried I-35 - Clint and Gretchen Probst

First, we fry up our kolache dough, leaving a divot in the center for our filling. We top our fried kolache with smoked beef brisket. Our peach juice combines with the Dr Pepper® to make a sweet and tangy BBQ glaze which we drizzle over our brisket kolache. We garnish this roadworthy concoction with peach slices and a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls - Gourmet Royale

Using a family recipe that has been handed down four generations, the base is a dark, rich, and savory roux that represents the true essence of New Orleans. The balls are then loaded with Gulf Coast shrimp, stewed chicken, blue crab meat, and andouille sausage. The balls are then rolled in our saltine cracker and breadcrumb batter, then fried, creating an explosion of flavor.

Lucky Duck Dumplin' - Bert Concessions

A delectable pastry filled with a delicious combination of rich, fluffy cream cheese, blended with succulent duck bacon and delicately roasted sweet corn, with a sprinkling of herbs and spices. These delicately filled dumplings are dropped into the deep fryer until golden-brown and fried to crispy perfection!

Pork Shots - Glen and Sherri Kusak at Hans Mueller

We wrap the sausage with delicious hickory smoked bacon which forms a tiny bowl, and this savory tastebud-teaser is filled with everyone’s favorite – creamy mac and cheese. We sprinkle the outside with a secret sweet, spicy BBQ rub to finalize this perfect Fair-food-to-share item.

Moving on to the "sweet" division

The Armadillo - James Barrera

It is a made-from-scratch cookie butter semifreddo – an Italian take on ice cream that means semi-frozen. The treat is drizzled with cookie butter and sandwiched between two deep fried Armadillo-shaped cookies that are made with a branding iron. Finally, it is dusted with buttery sugar.

Brisket Brittle - Ruth Hauntz

This confectionary delight has the rich, buttery, crunchy, sweet deliciousness of an old-fashion peanut brittle. We have, however, replaced the peanuts with the smokey goodness of Texas brisket.

Deep-Fried Halloween - Isaac Rousso

Our trick-or-treat experience starts with a delicious large chewy pretzel that is dropped in the fryer. As it becomes golden brown, we quickly bathe it in candy corn syrup, followed by some rainbow sprinkles and powdered sugar. Now the fun begins – piping in orange and white buttercream icing, then stacking some of our most favorite Halloween candies, like M&M’s®, Reese’s® Pieces, Mini-Twix®, OREO® cookie crumbles, and candy corn just to name a few.

Fernie's Fried Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake - Winter Family Concessions

We start with lightly glazed, old fashioned cake donuts and break them into chunks, highlighting their firm, slightly crunchy exterior, and soft cakelike interior. Next, we add a generous scoop of buttery baking morsels flavored with rich English toffee and crunchy almonds and the mixture is blended with a velvety custard.

Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake - Michelle Edwards