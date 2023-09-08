DFW Airport breaks ground on new renewable energy plant in continued quest for net-zero emissions

The new electric Central Utility Plant will use wind power to fuel the airports cooling and heating systems.

DALLAS — DFW Airport is rolling out its next phase of projects to aid its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The airport broke ground on a new electric Central Utility Plant Wednesday, fueled by electricity purchased from 100% renewable sources. The new plant will replace the old, outdated one – which is run by natural gas.

“It has 1970’s technology,“ said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue. “To put this in a clearer way – it’s as old as I am, which is really scary.”

The new plant’s main energy source will come from wind turbines. The airport says, once operational, it will decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve local air quality and lower the plant’s water usage by 29% from the current system.

DFW Airport's existing plant, officials say, represents the largest segment of the airport's carbon footprint and is mainly used to power its cooling and heating systems.

“This will be truly a game changer for us at DFW, and really for the industry,” said Donohue.

The new plant comes as DFW gears up for extensive growth. In the next decade, the airport plans to add a sixth terminal and do complete renovations for Terminal C, its busiest one.

“It’s not a sexy project, it doesn’t get a lot of attention, but it provides the energy,” Donohue said. “You have to have the infrastructure to support and provide the ability to keep growing.“