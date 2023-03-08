Is DFW the best big airport in North America? New award says so

San Francisco International Airport was also recognized with the honor for the the largest airport division.

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is getting national recognition.

North Texas' biggest airport won the 2022 Airport Service Quality award for the best large airport -- over 40 million passengers annually -- in North America.

San Francisco International Airport was also recognized with the honor for the the largest airport division.

The awards, which are given by the Airports Council International industry group in Canada, are given "based on data from [Air Service Quality]'s renowned departures and arrivals surveys."

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport were recognized as the top large airports in North American in 2021 and 2020.

The top category includes around 20 airports, including Los Angeles International, Chicago's O'Hare International, Denver International and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International.

DFW is among the country's busiest and largest airports, with five terminals for commercial airlines. The airport was expecting over 4.2 million passengers to travel through its gates during spring break travel this month.

Last summer, the airport informed investors that it submitted a $27.8 million capital spending request to airlines in May to cover the design cost for a sixth terminal, which would be known as Terminal F, the Dallas Business Journal reported. The request marked the airport’s first step in restarting the highly anticipated project.

Terminal F, originally announced in May 2019, would have been DFW’s most significant infrastructure project in decades. The terminal, estimated at the time to cost upward of $3 billion, would have been located south of Terminal D and added up to 25 gates.