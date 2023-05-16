It's official: DFW Airport is getting a 6th terminal

DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue announced the $1.6 billion Terminal F, which was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DALLAS — One of the world's biggest airports is getting bigger.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport officials on Tuesday announced plans for a new terminal, called Terminal F, and the reconstruction of Terminal C.

DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue announced the $1.6 billion Terminal F, which was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport will start construction on the new facility in 2024 and aim to complete the terminal by 2026.

The new Terminal F, which will be located south of Terminal D, will feature a 15-gate concourse.

The airport will also undergo a "major reimagining" of Terminal C as part of the plan. Terminal C is a key hub for Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

That project will cost an estimated $2.72 billion. Workers will gut and redo the area in phases so American Airlines can continue operations there.

"Terminal C has been in its original state for about 50 years and it desperately needs to be reconstructed," Donohue said. "The new terminal C will have even more space for our customers, even better technology, and an even better customer experience."

Donohue said the airport aims to finish Terminal C by 2028. Workers will tear down more than 400 columns to improve walkability. They'll also add tall glass windows so gates mirror those in the terminal's newest wing.

The overall project will be carried out over the next decade, as the airport announced it also reached a new 10-year use and lease agreement with American Airlines.

Expansion is necessary, executives say, as DFW serves more people. The airport anticipates hosting 78 million people in 2023, which would set a record.

By the end of the decade, Donohue predicts the airport will serve 100 million people annually. The airport is already the world's second-busiest.

"I think we all ought to take that as a challenge," said American Airlines CEO Robert Isom. "We want to be the busiest airport in the world. As you can see, we're building the foundation to do that."

Donohue made the announcement Tuesday alongside Isom, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

"Our partnership with American Airlines, our largest airline, is stronger than ever," Donohue said in a statement. "With the support of Robert Isom and the American team, we are making investments that set the stage for the airport of the future – one that prioritizes innovation, customer experience and sustainability.”