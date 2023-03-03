Private terminal for celebrities, wealthy travelers coming to DFW Airport

DFW Airport will become the third location for luxury terminal operator PS VIP Services.

Celebrities, corporate executives and other wealthy travelers will soon get to fly in style and with more privacy at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The airport board of directors approved a 10-year lease agreement on Thursday with PS VIP Services to allow the company to open a private luxury terminal featuring amenities such as chef-prepared meals, chauffeur service and day beds. The board waived the airport's minimum annual guarantee for the first two years of the contract, and PS will pay DFW rent of $32 million for the remaining seven years. The deal also includes a five-year option.

DFW will become PS' third location. The company, started by security consulting firm Gavin de Becker & Associates, opened its first private terminal at Los Angeles international Airport in 2017. A second location will open at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport later this year. PS is no longer affiliated with Gavin de Becker.

PS' 12,200-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to DFW's corporate aviation complex located north of Terminal A. It will include the private suites in addition to a signature lounge concept offered by PS called "The Salon." The design, amenities and chef-led culinary program will "reflect the uniqueness of Dallas and Fort Worth, blending Western heritage with modern, cosmopolitan sensibilities," according to the company.

Travelers will have access to private security and customs screenings. They also get personally escorted to and from the jet bridge stairs of their plane in a BMW sedan.

“As we forge towards expanding to every major U.S. airport, we are proud to announce Dallas Fort Worth as the third location that PS will bring our luxury experience to," PS CEO Amina Porter said in a statement. "Establishing a presence in the bustling region and airport of DFW was important to us as a brand and marks yet another key milestone in PS’ continued evolution as a leader in reimagining airport travel."

Flying in luxury will come at a steep cost. An all-access membership costs $4,850 annually, in addition to $3,450 for up to four people in the private suite and $695 per person for the lounge, according to PS's website. Membership includes complimentary valet parking and spa services including massage, haircut/barber and manicure.

Users without a membership pay $4,650 for access to the suite for up to four people and $995 per person for the lounge. Other services come at an additional cost and valet parking costs $90 per night.

For DFW, the deal with PS comes as the airport looks to provide travelers with luxury traveling experiences to grow revenue in the post-pandemic era.

The airport board in January approved a 10-year lease with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to bring the financial giant's “Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club” concept to Terminal D. Lounge operator Plaza Premium Group opened an independent lounge in Terminal E at DFW in 2020. Another lounge operated by the company on behalf of Capital One opened Terminal D in 2021. PPG's CEO told the Dallas Business Journal last year he also wants to bring a short-stay hotel concept to the airport.

"DFW Airport is excited about this newest opportunity to transform travel for our customers as PS brings its unique services to our airport," Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience, said in a statement. "DFW welcomes PS and the opportunity to elevate the customer experience with this unique new option for travelers. They can have a more personalized experience to and from their flights at DFW.“