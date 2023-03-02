2,520-acre North Paluxy Ranch hits market for $16 million

The ranch is less than two hours by car from Dallas-Fort Worth, nestled along County Roads 128 and 130.

ERATH COUNTY, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

North Paluxy Ranch, which has more than 2,500 acres in the northern portion of the Texas Hill Country in Erath County, has hit the market for $16 million, according to a news release.

The property boasts “incredible views in all directions, excellent surface water, rolling topography, native grasses and a wonderful mix of habitat and tree cover, well-suited for running cattle and attracting wildlife," the release stated.

North Paluxy Ranch, which has been in the same family for multiple generations, is situated 12 miles north of Stephenville. The acreage has 1.75 miles of frontage on both sides of the North Paluxy River, 7 dirt tanks/stock ponds and many lakes.

The main home sits at one of the highest points on the ranch and features 360-degree views of the property. The home is approximately 2,200 square feet and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large living areas.

The ranch also has an adjacent shop/barn of approximately 3,000 square feet and an attached 2-bedroom apartment/quarters.

North Paluxy Ranch also includes a pole barn, livestock pens, and rough-cut and gravel roads that provide easy access throughout the ranch.

The ranch is well-suited for hunting and recreation and allows for riding horses or an all-terrain vehicle throughout the property, the release said.

Its habitat provides cover for white-tailed deer, turkey and other native wildlife. In addition, excellent fishing is found on either of the main lakes.