DALLAS — Belk's flagship store at the Galleria Dallas mall will close on March 21, according to a notice sent by Belk to the Texas Workforce Commission.

"All positions and jobs at the location will be eliminated," according to the layoff notice written by Tom Harvey, Belk's senior vice president of retail merchandising and store operations.

The store's closing affects 68 employees. Some employees may be offered positions at one of Belk's ten locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Harvey wrote. It's not yet known how many employees will be offered those positions.

Belk's departure as an anchor store at the Galleria Dallas will empty a three-story retail space at the mall.

WFAA asked about why Belk was leaving the Galleria Dallas.

"Galleria Dallas is working to redevelop their property," Jenny Anderson, Belk's Senior Director of Public Relations, said in an email to WFAA.

Fort Worth-based Trademark Property is heading up the redevelopment.

"We are continuing to work with the Galleria Dallas owners, as well as industry experts, the City of Dallas and the community to develop a strategic plan to evolve the property in the face of a rapidly changing retail climate," Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said in an email.

Trademark Property has not publicly shared plans for how the Galleria Dallas property will change.

This story was updated to include a statement from Trademark Property.

More on WFAA: