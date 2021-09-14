Amazon says it's hiring 11,000 D-FW workers. But who exactly do they want?

Looking at a past interview and current web pages, we get a picture of what Amazon considers to be a preferred job applicant

DALLAS — Amazon has announced it is hiring another 11,000 workers in D-FW. Some of those positions will pay more than $18 per hour and some of the jobs include a signing bonus of up to $3,000.

What should I put in my résumé?

And a special Amazon delivery just for you: WFAA spoke to Amazon’s VP of Workforce Development a while back.

They said when Amazon interviews candidates, they are looking for people who are “curious”, who are “builders”, who are good at “working collaboratively”, and who are focused on “solving problems."

Those are some of your keywords in case you send a cover letter or have an interview with the retailer.

The Amazon exec also previously said they like job applicants who are willing to “share their story” because they want to see how your journey lines up with Amazon’s culture.

What is Amazon’s culture exactly? If you plan to apply, look at the company’s social feeds and explore this page, this page, and this page to get an idea of the company’s character and what they look for in employees.

College students

One more thing to think about if you are a college student, or are soon to be a college student: Remember that Amazon recently announced is partnering with institutions of higher learning across the country and will offer employees full paid tuition beginning as early as 90 days after someone starts working for the company.

If their program fits your educational needs, that might be a valuable benefit to have in your shopping cart if you are searching for a new job. Click here to learn more about the program.