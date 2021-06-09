Amazon is hiring 11,000 workers in Dallas-Fort Worth: Here's the pay and how to apply

The jobs will mostly be at Amazon's fulfillment centers and in delivery positions. Fulfillment and delivery employees average more than $18 per hour.

DALLAS — Amazon on Tuesday announced it would be hiring 11,000 new workers in North Texas.

The jobs will mostly be at Amazon's fulfillment centers and in delivery positions. Fulfillment and delivery employees average more than $18 per hour, and some positions offer up to $3,000 in signing bonuses, according to Amazon.

Full-time employees earn benefits such as health insurance, 401(K) matching and 20 weeks paid parental leave.

Amazon jobs posted in North Texas include full-time and part-time positions at fulfillment centers in Coppell, Fort Worth and Dallas. Those positions have a base pay of $15.50 per hour.

Interested applicants can search for all open positions here.

The expanded hiring in North Texas is among a surge of Amazon opening up positions across the country. The company has plans to hire 125,000 new employees in fulfillment and delivery positions, including more than 17,000 in Texas.

This year, Amazon opened more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, air hubs and delivery stations, the company said. That's been part of the company's growth since the beginning of the pandemic, along with hiring 450,000 people.

In North Texas, Amazon had planned to open six new delivery stations across the area this year, located at:

2400 Centennial Drive in Arlington

Risinger Road & Old Burleson Road in Fort Worth

Litsey Road & Beach Street in Fort Worth

Klein Tools Blvd & 7th Ave in Mansfield

12809 Eastgate Drive in Balch Springs

1398 Industrial Blvd in McKinney

Amazon earlier this month also announced 40,000 new jobs on the corporate and technology side of the company.