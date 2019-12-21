FORT WORTH, Texas — Christmas will be here before you know it and if you don’t finish your shopping your happy holiday might turn into a stressful situation. Here are five ways to quickly cross things off your Christmas shopping list.

1. Shop in the app, not in the aisle

Larger stores often have smartphone apps that let you skip the checkout line by paying for items right from your phone. Choose in-store pickup and the items will be waiting for you right up front.

2. Become a gift card wizard

Gift Card granny lets you buy other people’s unused gift cards at a discount and send the codes right to your friends' email in seconds. It’s a great way to quickly send gifts to out of town friends or relatives.

3. Speed up your online shopping

Apps like Honey Smart Shopping let you browse hundreds of stores all in the same window and spend less time clicking back and forth through different websites and more time finding what you need at the lowest price.

4. Know those shipping deadlines

If you’re a pro-level procrastinator, FedEx, UPS, the U.S. Postal service and Amazon Prime offer shipping as late as Dec. 23 with guaranteed Christmas delivery, some also have same-day delivery, but remember the closer you cut it, the more it’s going to cost you.

5. Streaming subscriptions can get you out of a jam

If you're the ultimate procrastinator, or (heaven forbid) you forgot someone on your shopping list, a subscription to Disney+, Hulu, Netflix or another streaming service is the way to go. You can order it right from your phone, send the recipient the code. They can start enjoying shows, movies, and sports within seconds, and if you play your cards right you can do it right from your couch next to the tree without anyone knowing.

Remember, if you wait until the last minute, it only takes a minute.

