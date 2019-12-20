FORT WORTH, Texas — A new hope is growing at Holocron Toy Store.

General manager Robert Fisher and his band of rebels donated $120,000 worth of brand new Star Wars toys to the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

The foundation will deliver them across the country to sick and kids in need.

“It’ll help thousands of kids,” Fisher said. “We wanted to give back to the community this year.”

Holocron toy store is located in Fort Worth

WFAA

Mayhew famously played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised his role in The Force Awakens.

He lived just outside the small town of Boyd until he died in April.

The foundation gives toys to sick kids in hospitals and also arranges appearances with costumed characters.

“He was really the goodness and is the goodness in all of us and his legacy lives on in all of us,” Fisher said.

"In a world where we struggle… a lot all of us, it gives them something and reminds them that there is hope out there," Fisher said.

