DALLAS — Last Thursday night at Celestial Beerworks, "Star Wars" fans gathered for trivia night to answer questions about Darth Vader, Admiral Ackbar, the color of Mace Windu's lightsaber and everything in between.

But one question on a lot of fans' minds wasn't on the trivia sheet: What's going to happen in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skyalker"? The final piece in the so-called "sequel trilogy" of "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" goes into wide release Friday, culminating a nine-film saga (not counting "Rogue One," Solo," and the animated "Clone Wars") more than 40 years in the making.

"I'm curious to see where they take the story, mostly because I feel like the previous two [movies] were a little separate from each other," fan Guido Marasigan said.

One fan, who told WFAA his name was Alec Skywalker, said he was nervous about how this part of the saga would end.

"What if it ruins the legacy of the original [1977-1983] trilogy? I'll go in with high hopes, but low expectations," the young Skywalker said. "My grandma bought me the original trilogy ["Star Wars," "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi"] when I was about 4 or 5, and it's been with me throughout the formative years of my life," Alec Skywalker said.

On the other hand, Celestial Beerworks event director Madeline Rawicki, clad in Yoda ears, was a bit more optimistic.

Celestial Beerworks events coordinator Madeline Rawicki talks about "Star Wars" at a trivia night Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

"I hope it ends on a good note. I'm sure it will," she said.

Sam Brush told WFAA he said "Rise of Skywalker" would probably be received poorly.

"It'll leave a lot of people disappointed," he said. "The good guys will win, though."

Indeed, most pre-embargo chatter online about the film has revolved around critics calling it lukewarm. But that hasn't stopped box office prognosticators from saying that the film is expected to take in at least $200 million domestically.

Clearly, the series means a lot to fans.

"It's one of the first movies I saw as a kid," fan Alex Hermes said. "I saw 'Phantom Menace' when I was 8 or so, I bought all the Lego sets...it was just like, my childhood, basically."

Hermes, like his friends Marasigan and Skywalker, were dressed up and wielding lightsabers at Thursday night's trivia game.

No matter what happens to Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and BB-8 on Friday, these "Star Wars" fans had ideas about where the franchise could go next.

"I think it's going to stop, actually," Ann Christman said. "I don't know how much further they can go. I just think it's going to come to a point where people are going to lose interest."

Others said stand-alone films and shows like Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" (the show with Baby Yoda) is the answer.

"Just based off of 'The Mandalorian'-type stuff I think the next step is probably going to be small miniseries that eventually culminate into another trilogy where all of the characters meet together," Brush said.

What do y'all think? Are you excited to see "Star Wars this weekend? Let us know, and if you're interested in trivia nights at Celestial Beerworks, the Dallas brewery hosts them every Thursday night at 7 p.m.

