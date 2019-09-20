The Communities Foundation of Texas raised more than $50 million on this year’s North Texas Giving Day, yet again breaking its own record.
The total raised Thursday is $50,189,301, according to the latest tally available Friday morning.
That money went toward 2,988 organizations.
Runnin’ Free Ranch, which offers hands-on activities with horses and counseling, raised $3,516.
Special Olympics Texas provides year-round athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization raised $12,742.
GROW North Texas, which encourages economic opportunity for famers and food producers, raised $2,333.
Girls Inc. of Tarrant County works to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold. The organization raised $11,945.
Attitudes & Attire helps dress women for the workforce. The organization raised $5,751.
Little Hearts of Hope, which supports children who have a family member diagnosed with cancer, raised $5,438.
This year, 38 nonprofits raised more than $100,000 each.
Top 10 fundraisers in 2019:
North Texas Food Bank — $805,999
Children’s Medical Foundation — $700,968
Texas Health Resources Foundation — $614,231
The Salvation Army of North Texas — $567,469
Denison Forum — $521,361
KERA — $399,104
Southwestern Medical Foundation — $375,556
Communities Foundation of Texas — $358,892
Watermark Health — $242,342
Operation Kindness — $223,263
