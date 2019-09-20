The Communities Foundation of Texas raised more than $50 million on this year’s North Texas Giving Day, yet again breaking its own record.

The total raised Thursday is $50,189,301, according to the latest tally available Friday morning.

That money went toward 2,988 organizations.

WFAA meteorologist Greg Fields featured several nonprofits on his mug during the Daybreak segment, "What's up with Greg's cup?"

Runnin’ Free Ranch, which offers hands-on activities with horses and counseling, raised $3,516.

Special Olympics Texas provides year-round athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization raised $12,742.

GROW North Texas, which encourages economic opportunity for famers and food producers, raised $2,333.

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County works to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold. The organization raised $11,945.

Attitudes & Attire helps dress women for the workforce. The organization raised $5,751.

Little Hearts of Hope, which supports children who have a family member diagnosed with cancer, raised $5,438.

This year, 38 nonprofits raised more than $100,000 each.

Top 10 fundraisers in 2019:

North Texas Food Bank — $805,999

Children’s Medical Foundation — $700,968

Texas Health Resources Foundation — $614,231

The Salvation Army of North Texas — $567,469

Denison Forum — $521,361

KERA — $399,104

Southwestern Medical Foundation — $375,556

Communities Foundation of Texas — $358,892

Watermark Health — $242,342

Operation Kindness — $223,263

