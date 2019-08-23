Since 2009, North Texas has come together every year for an 18-hour giving event -- North Texas Giving Day -- that has raised more than $240 million in total.

And each year, the donations and participants increase. In 2018, the community donated over $48 million that helped 2,700 local nonprofits.

This year, organizers hope to make this day of giving even bigger -- with more donors raising more money for even more non profits.

For some charitable organizations, this event is crucial for bringing in the support needed to achieve their mission.

Here are a few things to know about the annual event:

When is North Texas Giving Day?

The 18-hour online fundraising campaign takes place on Sept. 19 this year.

How many charities are part of North Texas Giving Day?

For the first year ever, more than 3,000 charities are registered to take part. The deadline has passed for nonprofits to sign up.

When can I donate?

Scheduled giving starts on September 9.

What's the best way to find a nonprofit?

The search page is a great resource. There you can search by type of cause, zip code, letter of the alphabet, as well as by organization name.

How can I do more for my favorite charity?

If you want to do more than donate, creating a fundraising page is a great option. This allows you to solicit donations from family and friends.

According to North Texas Giving Day's website, here's how you create a fundraising page:

Find your nonprofit on our search page. On the organization’s page, click ‘FUNdraise”. If you already have a donor account, sign in. If you do not have a donor account, you can create a new one by simply clicking the green “Create Profile” button. Fill out the required information to create a page, and submit your campaign for approval. Start planning how you will promote your page On September 9, begin accepting donations!

For tips and tricks on how to encourage others to donate, check out this guide.

Sept. 19 is still a ways away. How will I remember?

It's as easy as signing up for a text alert. Since you can't schedule a donation yet, this is a great way to make sure you don't forget.

Looking for more info? Visit northtexasgivingday.org.