Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old teen who went missing Thursday evening in Edgecliffe Village.



According to Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Olivia Mathews was picked up shortly after 6 p.m. in a gold, four-door Chevrolet car near the corner of Beechcreek Drive and Hazelnook Road.

Deputies said they believe there's a possible threat to the teen's parents.

Surveillance video shows a car, possibly a 2000 to 2004 Impala model, had significant damage to the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

Olivia is described as a black female with brown eyes, 4'11'' and weighs about 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes.



Anyone with information should contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.

