Yet another California company is establishing an HQ in North Texas (again)

FRISCO, Texas — Tell me if you've heard this before: A California company is establishing its headquarters in Texas.

Well, if you have, you're about to hear it...again.

Ruiz Foods announced its corporate headquarters will now solely be in Frisco. The company is consolidating its two co-headquarters locations. Last year, Ruiz Foods named Dinuba, California, and Frisco as regional co-headquarters.

Now, Frisco will be the sole corporate headquarters, while a manufacturing facility for the company will remain in Dinuba, California.

“As we continue in our growth journey, we want to ensure that our operations remain as efficient and effective as possible," Ruiz Foods President and CEO Dan Antonelli said.

Antonelli said he and his company's Board of Directors recently agreed to make this consolidation into Frisco as the sole corporate headquarters.

"As a national business with locations and customers throughout the U.S., being in the center of the country allows us same-day access to each of our facilities, puts us closer to our customers, and provides us with a larger metropolitan market for talent recruitment," Antonelli said.

Ruiz Foods is a family-owned company co-founded by Fred Ruiz and his father, Louis Ruiz, in 1964. The company said it is America’s largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer, and its top-selling El Monterey brand is available nationwide.

Ruiz Foods' products include burritos, taquitos, enchiladas and chimichangas. Its snack food brand, Tornados, is one of the leading roller grill foods in convenience stores, according to the company.

“While the manufacturing facility in Dinuba, California will always remain our flagship plant, I am pleased to say the move to Frisco has been a success," Ruiz Foods Chairman Kim Ruiz Beck said. "We are confident that this change will help us strengthen our position in the industry and propel us to our long-term goals.”

Ruiz Foods is sold through retail, convenience stores, clubs, vending locations, industrial services and food services. The company has more than 4,000 team members, and Ruiz Foods has production facilities in California, Texas and South Carolina.

“Frisco is a city of great brands, and we are thrilled to welcome the corporate headquarters of Ruiz Foods to Frisco,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. “Frisco is a top destination for companies seeking a great business environment and exceptional lifestyle amenities for their employees.”

Ruiz Foods is just one of many companies that have decided to move their corporate business to Texas, including a different family-owned Hispanic foods company, a paint manufacturer and a publicly traded national homebuilder. In January, U-Haul announced in a report that no other state in the United States had more one-way U-Haul trucks entering in 2022 than Texas did.