Frisco Roughriders host 4 Islamic centers at ballpark in honor of Eid Day

There were at least 15,000 Muslims from four Islamic centers (McKinney Masjid, Islamic Center of Aubrey, Islamic Center of Frisco and ICQC) in attendance.

FRISCO, Texas — A North Texas minor league baseball team opened its facility to host the Eid prayer service, signifying the end of Ramadan Friday.

The Frisco RoughRiders held the service at Riders Field at 7300 Roughriders Trail, which began at sunrise.

There were at least 15,000 Muslims from four Islamic centers (McKinney Masjid, Islamic Center of Aubrey, Islamic Center of Frisco and ICQC) in attendance.

Volunteers from these centers played a pivotal role to make the event a success and attendees said the Roughriders provided excellent support.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, considered one of the holiest months of the year and is a time when Muslims fast from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

It ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, translated as “the festival of the breaking of the fast,” on April 21 during which family and friends gather for food, games and presents.

Children also traditionally receive new clothes or gifts from their parents on Eid Day.