North Texas state representative votes against celebration of Ramadan on House floor

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican whose district covers Arlington and other parts of Tarrant County, issued a statement on his vote.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas Republican state representative has said he voted against a resolution that was made in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan on the House floor as the legislative session continues.

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, whose district covers Arlington and other parts of Tarrant County, issued a statement on the vote that was held on Wednesday.

"Today, I voted against a resolution made in celebration of Ramadan on the House Floor. As a combat veteran, I served beside many local translators who were Muslims and good people. I can also attest that Ramadan was routinely the most violent period during every deployment," Tinderholt said.

"Texas and America were founded on Christian principles and my faith as a Christian prevents me from celebrating Ramadan. I want to commend Dan Patrick for choosing not to join the House in this celebration," the state representative added in his statement.

Muslims worldwide are beginning to observe Ramadan, which starts this year on Wednesday evening and lasts until Thursday, April 20.

Ramadan is described as one of the holiest months for those of the Islamic faith. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The month is also filled with prayer and reflection.

Tinderholt's District 94 shares a border with state Rep. Salman Bhojani's District 92, which also covers parts of Arlington and Tarrant County.

Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless, is one of the first two Muslim members ever elected to the Texas House.