Another name-brand company has announced it's moving from California to North Texas

IRVING, Texas — In another notable name-brand corporate relocation win for Dallas-Fort Worth, Cacique Foods revealed plans to shift its corporate headquarters from California to Texas.

The family-owned Hispanic foods maker of cheeses, cremas, chorizos and salsas is looking to Irving as a hub to better serve customers from a central location, improve efficiencies and promote team collaboration.

It is unclear how many new jobs the corporate headquarters move will bring, but Cacique shared details about 200 jobs it has slated elsewhere in Texas.

In addition to shifting its base of operations to Irving, Cacique announced it has expanded operations in the Lone Star State with a new 200,000-square-foot dairy processing facility in Amarillo. The new Amarillo facility is expected to support production capacity for continued growth for the company that was founded 50 years ago in 1973.

The company has moved its corporate presence to Irving’s 1410 Westridge Circle North, a Class A office building that Bradford’s Richmond Collinsworth, Jared Laake and Erik Blais lease, according to marketing materials for the space. The property was developed by T2V Properties, a local firm based in Irving.