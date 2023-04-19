Another California company is considering moving its HQ to North Texas

An agenda item for Irving City Council's Thursday meeting stipulates that the company would need to create 30 new, full-time jobs with an average salary of $100,000.

IRVING, Texas — Kelly-Moore Paint Co. Inc. might be the next California coming to "pack its bags" and move its headquarters to North Texas.

The paint manufacturer and retailer is considering moving its headquarters to an office building at 500 E. Carpenter Freeway in Irving.

Irving City Council is set to review potential incentives at a meeting on Thursday that could help motivate Kelly-Moore to shift its corporate offices to North Texas, according to the city agenda. The incentives include a $75,000 economic development grant.

The city agenda says Kelly-Moore must occupy at least 15,000 square feet by December 31, 2024 and create 30 new, full-time jobs with an average salary of $100,000.

Kelly-Moore has more than 15 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth alone and hundreds of others in California, Oklahoma, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado.

The company is currently headquartered in San Carlos, Calif.

The paint company would join the likes of other big name companies choosing to make Irving's Las Colinas development home. Banking giant Wells Fargo announced in 2022 it would be building a regional campus in Irving, as well.

Chicago-based industrial equipment firm Caterpillar Inc. relocated its headquarters to Las Colinas, too.

The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company earlier this year announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco.

McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part of this year, according to a release from Frisco city officials.