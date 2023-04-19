A North Texas school district is banning backpacks for secondary students the rest of the year

The rule of one of few new procedures meant to limit any potential distractions until the end of the year.

DESOTO, Texas — A North Texas school district is looking to avoid any end-of-the year distractions, and they are implementing a few new procedures to help do so.

Last Friday, DeSoto Independent School District officials announced that no students in the 6th grade or higher are allowed to have backpacks for the rest of the school year. The rule goes into effect on Monday, April 24.

Students will be allowed to carry a small, sandwich-bag-sized clutch or a pencil bag to carry anything for personal hygiene products.

The backpack rule is one of a few procedures planned by the district in hopes of a smooth end to the school year.

Campuses will be highly monitored by DeSoto ISD security staff and district-level staff members trained in safety and security.

The district security staff will be keeping watch inside, outside, and around all campuses. Safety-trained staff members will use video surveillance to monitor any common areas.

If needed, the district will have central and support members come to campuses for extra support and supervision of students.

DeSoto ISD also wants limited hallway traffic during the school day and they are asking parents to pick up their students as soon as possible at the end of each day.

"DeSoto ISD is committed to maintaining a learning environment that is safe and productive and that supports the criminal prosecution of any individual who threatens harm to our students, staff, and campuses," the district wrote in their announcement.

Any parents with questions about the changes are asked to reach out to their child's campus.