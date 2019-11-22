A search of a double-wide trailer in Nevada, Texas led to the rescue of more than 100 animals, according to a statement from the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
The animals were found Thursday as deputies executed a warrant in the 1700 block of Sanjeev Lane in connection to an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said.
Dozens of dogs and cats and a bearded dragon were taken from the trailer and transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas.
“This situation is reprehensible," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "Yet, without the help and cooperation by our alert residents, we would not have been able to find and rescue these animals."
The animals will be medically evaluated and cared for at the center until a civil custody hearing, officials said.
Nevada, Texas is located south of Farmersville and northeast of Lavon in Collin County.
