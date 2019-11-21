DALLAS — A Dallas County district court judge denied a motion by former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald to prevent the city from moving ahead in its pursuit of a permanent police chief.

In her ruling from the bench, district judge Gena Slaughter said she could not find irreparable harm to Fitzgerald by allowing Fort Worth to pursue a permanent police chief.

Fitzgerald was fired as Fort Worth police chief on May 20 after serving more than three years.

During closing arguments Thursday, attorney Stephen Kennedy argued that granting a temporary injunction was the only remedy that could make Fitzgerald whole.

Kennedy said Fitzgerald, 48, is a public figure and that his reputation was irreparably damaged after the city held a press conference announcing his termination.

Attorney Lynn Winter with the city of Fort Worth argued granting a temporary injunction would allow Fitzgerald to "control the city's hiring process" by telling the city "we can't hire a permanent police chief."

Fitzgerald maintains he was fired for being a whistleblower, exposing alleged wrongdoing related to city employee access to a sensitive criminal database. He was fired moments before he was set to meet with FBI agents over supposed inappropriate access to the Criminal Justice Information Services database by City IT employees.

Assistant city attorney Jay Chapa denied he had any knowledge of Fitzgerald's planned meeting with the FBI, testifying Wednesday that the decision to fire the police chief was made the week before and his termination memo was completed prior to May 20.

