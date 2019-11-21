A Dallas County sheriff deputy who worked off duty to guard the Home Depot destroyed by the tornado in October stole merchandise from the store to exchange for in-store credit at other locations, authorities said.

Deputy Joseph Bobadilla, 25, was arrested Thursday morning on a felony theft charge, jail records show.

Bobadilla worked as an off-duty security officer at the Home Depot on Forest Lane, which was badly damaged in an EF-3 tornado last month.

He took items from the store which he would later exchange at another Home Depot location for store credit. He would then buy goods, including appliances, with the credit, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Home Depot corporate employees contacted the sheriff's office to report the thefts, authorities said.

"The Dallas Sheriff’s Office does not condone or support employees that break the law. Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions," Sheriff Marian Brown said in a written statement.

Dallas County jail records do not show what criminal charges Bobadilla faces.

Investigators executed a search warrant connected to Bobadilla on Thursday. Officials said more information would be released Thursday afternoon.

