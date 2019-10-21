This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

Mayor Eric Johnson said Dallas residents were fortunate that Sunday night's storms have largely only caused property damage.

At least one tornado is believed to have touched down in the Preston Hollow area of the city, decimating homes and businesses.

No deaths have been reported, and three people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, city officials said.

"Considering the path that the storm took — you know it went across a pretty densely populated part of our city — I think we should consider ourselves very fortunate that we did not lose any lives," Johnson said during a Monday morning news conference at Dallas City Hall.

The National Weather Service is working to confirm the tornado in Dallas.

The service has already confirmed two tornadoes outside the city. An EF-1 was recorded in Rowlett, bringing estimated wind speeds of up to 100 mph.

An EF-0 touched down north of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. That tornado brought winds up to 80 mph to the area.

In Dallas, firefighters spent six hours searching buildings for trapped people after the storm, which started around 9 p.m.

As of midday Monday, no one has been reported missing.

Repairing damage

It wasn't immediately clear how much damage the high-speed winds, hail and rain caused Dallas neighborhoods.

Crews have been working to repair damaged power lines and natural gas lines across the city.

Oncor officials have said it could take days to restore power to some areas that were hit the hardest.

More than 100 traffic light signals were damaged and weren't working properly Monday, city officials said.

Overnight, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 50 calls about downed power wires down and 40 calls reporting natural gas leaks.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration, and city officials said it'll take time to determine how much, if any, help will be needed from the state and the federal government.

Officials urged residents to file claims with their insurance companies. And the mayor said people concerned about the safety of their homes should stay out of the buildings.

“Our top priority is making sure everyone in our city is safe," Johnson said.

He reminded residents that most of the city's libraries and recreation centers are open for people who need a place to spend the day and charge their cellphones.

Preston Royal Branch Library, Walnut Hill Recreation Center and Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center are closed after the damaging storms.

Businesses closed

Several businesses near the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane were closed Monday.

The Central Market in the shopping center was significantly damaged and will remain closed during clean up and repairs.

“We are grateful to report no serious injuries were sustained inside or outside of the store during the tornado,” said director of public affairs Mabrie Jackson in a written statement. “We will work quickly to get this neighborhood store up and running as quickly as possible to serve our customers as they recover from the storm.”

Independent bookstore Interabang Books was closed Monday.

"We and our neighbors in the shopping center took a serious hit from Sunday's tornado," the bookstore posted on social media.

The storm moved east from the Preston-Royal intersection, ripping the roof off a Home Depot near U.S. 75.

