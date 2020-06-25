Only open since February, Hurtado Barbecue quickly earning a reputation as one of the best

Business has been booming at the Arlington-restaurant in spite of the pandemic.

There are a lot of great barbecue joints in Texas, but a new spot that’s getting a lot of buzz is Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington.

Since opening the restaurant in February just before the coronavirus pandemic hit North Texas, business has been booming. In just a few short months, Hurtado was named one of the best barbecue spots in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by The Dallas Morning News.

“It just blows my mind,” said owner Brandon Hurtado.

He started barbecuing as a hobby in his backyard and over the past couple of years he gained a loyal following.

On opening day, a line stretched around the building, zig-zagging back and forth in the lot next door.

"It's just insane to me that that many people would line up to eat our food," Hurtado said.

In addition to perfectly smoked brisket and ribs, Hurtado is the only place in the area that offers smoked quail.

Brandon says serving barbecue in his hometown is a dream.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself just to make sure this is still real," he said.

To keep patrons safe, employees at Hurtado wear masks, sanitize the restaurant regularly and have put social distancing measures in place.

Hurtado is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until the food's gone.

To find out more, visit the restaurant's website here.