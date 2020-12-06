Take a bite out of some of the most loved black-owned restaurants in D-FW

From barbecue to cookies, North Texas has a lot of great food to offer.

If we want to be a part of positive change we have to be willing to come to the table and sometimes the best way to do that is to literally go to the table.

“Gathering is something that all people love to do,” said Elbert Pinson, owner of Madea’s Down Home Cooking in Everman.

“I feel like that’s really important to build a community,” added James McGee, owner of Peace, Love & Eatz in Desoto.

“If you’re willing to come to the table in general that means you’re willing to listen to whoever’s at the table,” said Mia Moss, owner of Black Coffee in Fort Worth.

Some of the best black-owned restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are some of the best restaurants, period.

Of course, right now we can’t physically share a table but even six feet apart can bring us closer.

“You never know who you may meet in that line,” said Smokaholics BBQ owner Derrick Walker. “You never know the conversations you can have in that line. You never know the contacts you can have in that line, so you may be missing out.”

Food can’t fix what’s broken, but it can help move us forward.

There were signs of that at Black Coffee. Around mid-morning, 12 women—some white and some black—were already sitting at a table confronting race issues together.

There’s no recipe for overcoming decades of racial injustice, but conversations like those are a sign that it is possible.

Below is a list of some customers' favorite black-owned restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth:

Fort Worth area

Dallas area

