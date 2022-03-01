The taste of Greece, '90s R&B and a Broadway musical | Here's 20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

DALLAS — We are your one-stop shop for all things DFW activities, or at least we'll try to help you out a little for this weekend!
So, if you're looking to sample taste of Greece, hang out with your family or enjoy some '90s R&B, we have you covered. Check out the following options!
Friday:
The 67th annual Greek Food Festival of Dallas kicks off Friday, Nov. 4 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be held until Sunday, Nov. 6. So, prepare your stomachs for some good eats and treats, and bring out your dancing shoes.
Tickets for people ages 11 and up are $10 and those 10 and under will get in free. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.
- Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors at American Airline Center
- First Friday + M.A.D.E. Dallas at the Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Stokely and Carl Thomas at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie – 8 p.m.
- Friday Poppin’ Off at Legacy Hall Tonic Bar in Plano (reoccurring event) – 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Lewis Black: Off the Rails Tour at the Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Lady of White Rock Lake Ghost Hunt (Dallas)
Saturday:
Who doesn't love a good rodeo! North Texans if you haven't visited the Stockyards in Fort Worth yet, here's a good excuse.
The Stockyards Championship Rodeo is happening Saturday, Nov. 5 at the historic Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum. The family-friendly show features bull riding, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bronco riding and break away roping. Click here for more information.
- Tacos and Tequila Festival at Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth) -- A throwback of music lineup of T.I., Lil Jon, Chingy, Baby Bash, Mike Jones, Petey Pablo, Twista, and DJ Ashton Martin!
- Family Festival: Make! – Dallas Museum of Art
- Family Funny Show – Dallas Comedy Club
- Fall Festival and Pumpkin Toss at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, TX
- Goat Yoga Bishop Arts at Brewed Ltd (Dallas)
- Downtown Garland Fall Wine Walk
- Q BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium(Arlington)
Sunday:
A classical musical is getting a refreshing lift! Broadway Dallas is presenting "My Fair Lady", so catch the show on Sunday.
Bonus: One of the cast members is a North Texas native!