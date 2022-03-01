The taste of Greece, '90s R&B and a Broadway musical | Here's 20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Greek food and live music -- see the following upcoming events for this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth.

DALLAS — We are your one-stop shop for all things DFW activities, or at least we'll try to help you out a little for this weekend!

So, if you're looking to sample taste of Greece, hang out with your family or enjoy some '90s R&B, we have you covered. Check out the following options!

Friday:

The 67th annual Greek Food Festival of Dallas kicks off Friday, Nov. 4 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be held until Sunday, Nov. 6. So, prepare your stomachs for some good eats and treats, and bring out your dancing shoes.

Tickets for people ages 11 and up are $10 and those 10 and under will get in free. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saturday:

Who doesn't love a good rodeo! North Texans if you haven't visited the Stockyards in Fort Worth yet, here's a good excuse.

The Stockyards Championship Rodeo is happening Saturday, Nov. 5 at the historic Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum. The family-friendly show features bull riding, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bronco riding and break away roping. Click here for more information.

Sunday:

A classical musical is getting a refreshing lift! Broadway Dallas is presenting "My Fair Lady", so catch the show on Sunday.