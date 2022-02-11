Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorites Things' list

It'll cost you a pretty penny for a pretty pizza pie!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list.

The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2. This year's list focuses on her top picks from small businesses in 10 gift categories. They range from fashion and beauty products, gifts for a home or kitchen, kid-friendly presents, food and more.

It's a long list, but we wanted to know if there were any favorited items from small businesses in North Texas. So, yours truly went through the list, checked on it twice (on each business' website and their LinkedIn company pages), and found a gift from a business in Grapevine.

If you check out Oprah's favorite kitchen gifts, there's an item from Solo Stove, a company that basically aims to keep you and your food heated.

The product that caught Oprah's eye was their Pi Pizza Oven. It's meant to go in backyards and bake pizzas by lighting wood or burning gas.

If it's on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list, then it should be making the best pizzas ever! If you're thinking about buying one, those pretty pies will come at a pretty price.

Buying the pizza oven on Amazon will cost you at least $500 to get a wood-burning oven, and that's before you add an optional protection plan. If you want to have the wood and gas-burning option, that'll be $700, minimum.

If you get one directly from Solo Stove's website, you can save almost $100. They have a sale going on now, so the wood-only ovens start at $424 and the dual-option cost around $600.

Did I miss another North Texas business on the list? Let me know on Twitter (@BriahnH) or via email (bhawkins@wfaa.com).