2023 ACM Awards: Everything you need to know about this year's show -- including red carpet coverage

Our red carpet coverage of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards starts at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The awards themselves will air on Amazon Prime at 6 p.m.

FRISCO, Texas — On Thursday, May 11, the 2023 Academy of County Music Awards will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Hosted by country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, this 58th edition of the annual awards show will, for the very first time in the awards show's history, be broadcast on the streaming service Amazon Prime starting at 6 p.m. CT.

It's the first time the ACM Awards have been hosted in Texas since the 50th anniversary of the awards show was hosted at another Dallas Cowboys facility -- AT&T Stadium in Arlington - in 2015.

Before the show itself kicks off, however, WFAA Daybreak co-anchor Marc Istook will be interviewing the attendees of this year's event from the red carpet as they arrive on the scene. That coverage will begin right here at 3:30 p.m.

Beyond that, here's everything else you need to know about this year's awards show.

Who are the hosts of the 2023 ACM Awards?

Oh, just some up-and-coming country musicians named Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Maybe you've heard of them?

Parton, in particular, seems to have gotten into the spirit of things, opening a pop-up retail location in Frisco to go along with the event.

Parton also earlier this week hosted a press conference touting her hosting, and spoke candidly about her thoughts on the mass shooting where eight people were killed this past weekend at the nearby Allen Premium Outlets.

Who are the performers at the 2023 ACM Awards?

The biggest names set to perform at this year's show are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Parton herself, Keith Urban and, interestingly, Ed Sheeran.

Controversial singer Morgan Wallen had been set to perform as well, but backed out because he's on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Check out the full list of performers here.

Who are the nominees for the 2023 ACM Awards?

It's a long and distinguished list -- and you can peruse it here.

Who are the awards presenters at the 2023 ACM Awards?

Plenty of country musicians will be on site to hand out awards to their peers -- but so too will some of the Dallas Cowboys-owned host venue's own stars, including Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith.

Check out the whole list of presenters here.

How bad will traffic be around The Star for the 2023 ACM Awards?

The City of Frisco is already warning about traffic. Officials have asked that people avoid the area around The Star and Hall Park because of road closures in the area all day.

We've got some tips on how you can get around the area if need be right here.

How can you watch red carpet coverage of the 2023 ACM Awards?