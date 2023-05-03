Dolly Parton will have a pop-up store in Frisco during the ACM Awards

The pop-up store will be open from Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 14. The ACM Awards will be on Thursday, May 11, hosted by Parton and Garth Brooks.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of County Music (ACM) awards show, hosted by country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Before the awards show kicks off, however, Parton fans will have the opportunity to stock up of some Dolly-themed merchandise at a pop-up store called "Dolly! All Access." For the first time, global superstar Dolly Parton is bringing her brand partners together for a custom, curated shopping experience.

Dolly! All Access will feature the following partners & products:

Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step & repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot, exclusive merchandise, and custom display items from the shoot

Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones book pre-order opportunity, photo experience & costume exhibit

Dolly: Scent From Above, Dolly: Smoky Mountain and Dolly’s Front Porch Collection portfolio of fragrances by Scent Beauty, with debut of new commercial running in-store and fragrance testing opportunities

Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys & accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big children’s book

American Greetings Dolly Parton SmashUp virtual card experience & free limited-window subscription

Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins & brownies

A live DJ spinning all-Dolly, all-the-time courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please as their first-ever artist specific album of the month program Vinyl Me, Parton launches with subscription opportunities

Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks dolls

Celebrate With Dolly, by Creative Converting, premieres their line of Dolly-inspired and Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies

Dolly Parton classic merchandise

The "Dolly! All Access" pop-up store will also be located at The Star in Frisco and will be open the following hours:

Tuesday, May 9: 3pm-10pm CT

Wednesday, May 10: 3pm-10pm CT

Thursday, May 11: 3pm-10pm CT

Friday, May 12: 12pm-8pm CT

Saturday, May 13: 12pm-8pm CT

Sunday, May 14: 12pm-6pm CT

If you cannot make it to the pop-up store, don't worry.

Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available during ACM awards week on May 9 and May 10 from a merchandise trailer on The Star complex. Those attending the awards show on May 11 may also get the Dolly Parton merch from inside The Ford Center during the awards show.

For a list of all the ACM Award nominees, click here.

For a list of all the artists performing at the ACM Awards, click here.