Skateboard mogul's Fort Worth home hits the market for $2.9 million

Specifically designed and built for Charles Nash III, founder of Nash Skateboards, this home is in Fort Worth’s prestigious Westover Hills neighborhood.

Home to the former world's largest water ski and skateboard manufacturer, this property has never traded hands.

The home is situated on on 1.1 acres and listed at $2,950,000.

“Hidden Creek is not really a house. It’s an experience, a relationship, a vibe. It is exactly like my late husband, Charles Nash— brilliant, epic, sexy, fun and way ahead of its time. Whomever is lucky enough to own it is in for the love of their life,” said Deborah Alexander Nash in a prepared statement.

Compass’s Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen are listing the home at 2111 Hidden Creek Rd., just six miles west of downtown Fort Worth.

Built-in 1976, the house is designed by once-Fort Worth-based architect Frank Talley Jr. and landscape architect Elbert Spence, and boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths across its 6,132 square feet of living space.

But it's not just the spacious interior that sets this home apart.

The contemporary design has a modern flair, and its wide-open spaces are perfect for year-round entertaining, which Nash did quite a bit.

The house's ceilings range from nine to 20 feet, and you can enjoy breathtaking views of the treetops from almost every room, giving off a Palm Springs vibe.

Every room invites you to enjoy the outdoors, with views of the pool from the family room, master bedroom, kitchen, and formal dining room, where you can walk right onto the balcony and enjoy the outdoors and seclusion.

The house pays tribute to Nash's passion for deep-sea fishing, evident in the boating colors and custom mirrored art in the home's first floor.