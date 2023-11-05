The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards: Frisco traffic tips for the big night

With the hottest country stars in town, you'll want to know how to navigate the mess around The Star today!

FRISCO, Texas — The biggest names in country music will meet in Frisco for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

With legends like Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosting – you know it is going to be a huge event!

The City of Frisco is already warning about traffic. Officials said to avoid the area around The Star and Hall Park because of road closures in the area all day.

They also warn about road closures starting at 7:30 p.m. for parts of Cowboys Way and Warren Parkway.

This could mean a big disruption for you, if you live or have to travel nearby.

So here's what you need to know:

This is all happening tonight at 7 p.m., which means things will probably pick up traffic wise right before or around 5 p.m.

Don't forget you'll still have whatever rush-hour traffic that typically moves through the area, but the award show will only amplify that.

For those with tickets who want to know the best way to get there, if you're hopping in an Uber or Lyft, have them drop you off at the media entrance on Gaylord Parkway.

And if you're driving, The Star has preferred routes for you to take:

People coming from the East should take Dallas Parkway to John Hickman, get off at Gaylord and follow the signs to the stadium.

If you're coming from the West, they want you to take Legacy North or South to Lebanon road to get there.

When it comes to parking – there are several lots near the Ford Center.

You can use Gridiron Road or Dallas North Tollway to get to Cowboys Way, where those entrances are.

Don't forget there are also several restaurants at The Star in Frisco, which will have traffic of their own.

So again, you need to account for how long it will take you to get there.

For the folks who live in Frisco or have to travel through the area, here's some advice if you're trying to avoid the madness:

Stay away from Dallas North Tollway between Lebanon Road and Gaylord parkway.

Central Expressway and Sam Rayburn Tollway might be a couple of options for you.

Hopefully this helps, and for those of you attending the ACM's - Enjoy the show!