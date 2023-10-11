Meet Abraham Alexander, a Fort Worth musician going on a world tour

The Fort Worth singer/songwriter has a new album and is taking part on a world tour

FORT WORTH, Texas — Amsterdam, Rome, London. Destinations that could wow even the most seasoned traveler. But Abraham Alexander's recent Instagram posts make it look like he's right at home.

Born in Greece to Nigerian parents, the singer/songwriter has resided in Fort Worth for years. He's currently on a world tour, opening for Grammy-nominated The Lumineers.

While the global destinations peppering his social media feed may be far from North Texas, Alexander says his unique upbringing makes him comfortable abroad. This tour fits right in with his stated goal of bringing people together.

"I think because of these different cultures and melting pots, I'm supposed to be a bridge between people who are feeling disconnected and be a bridge between people, people who are trying to figure out who they are and trying to figure out what their mission is," Alexander says.

A younger version of Alexander may have dreamed of glamorous work trips abroad, but in a completely profession. A talented soccer player, the promise of a career as a professional was cut short by a knee injury. If everything happens for a reason, then perhaps that injury happened so Alexander could instead learn to play guitar.

"Picking up a guitar was this If someone gave me a pen for the first time," he says. "The more I tried to learn the language of the instrument, the more I understood myself, the more doors were opening up for me. And I think when doors open as you're getting to know yourself more, I feel like that is an inclination that you're on the right path.”

That path included a fortuitous friendship, with Grammy-winner and fellow North Texan Leon Bridges. Alexander says Bridges encouraged his own pursuit of music and taught him that a career as a performer was a real possibility.

"Your destiny leads you to being at the right place, at the right time," Alexander says. "And so he [Bridges] is a catalyst into me being inspired and where we would be without the people that have inspired us, we don't know."

Alexander credits a broad range of musical influences for helping him hone his sound. From Tracy Chapman to Bill Withers, Taylor Swift to Ray LaMontagne, Paul Simon to Gary Clark, Jr. And he's certainly made quite a splash already, with a long-awaited debut album SEA/SONS drawing critical acclaim, and famed guitar-maker Gibson naming him to its Marquee Artist Program. Alexander says it's all part of the plan.

"This is my mission. This is the destiny that I'm supposed to be on," he says. "And the songs that I write are about my life, and they're connecting with people. And so it just makes the world a smaller place for me. And I think that is that is the lightbulb. That's like you're exactly where you need to be."

Alexander's devoted local fans have packed venues for past performances. And there's quite a bit of buzz about a December show at Dallas' Majestic Theatre. For now, he says he's enjoying the ride and the opportunity to share his music - and his message - with the world.

"I want my music to be indicative that anything is possible as long as you have faith and you're willing to put one foot in front of the other, that you'll be okay."