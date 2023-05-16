Meow Wolf tickets are now on sale: Here's how to check out the 'The Real Unreal portal' opening in North Texas this summer

Tickets are now available for purchase this summer.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A brand new permanent Meow Wolf "portal" is opening in North Texas this summer and tickets are now on sale.

Meow Wolf is a unique national arts and entertainment company known for its immersive and interactive experiences aimed at transporting audiences of all ages into fantastical realms of story and exploration.

"The Real Unreal," its newest location in Grapevine, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, is set to open in July 14, the company announced.

This space will teleport people to 30 rooms used by artists to "realize a unique vision within the broader experience," according to the company. Meow Wolf will be collaborating with over 30 DFW artists like Dan Lam, Carlos Don Juan, and Tsz Kam.

A missing boy, a chosen family, and Hapulusgarrulus Lophoaquaflori all lie at the center of The Real Unreal’s story, conceived by author LaShawn Wanak. It all begins with a blended family who has unknowingly unlocked portals to a different existence. As participants investigate these portals to the unknown, they will explore rooms that are both unfamiliar yet accessible through unforgettable psychedelic art.

“When participants step into The Real Unreal, they start a cosmic odyssey where surprises await around every corner, and each discovery sparks its own story,” said Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director Dale Sheehan, “Every element in the exhibition weaves together a tapestry of characters, stories, and worlds. The creative energy of The Real Unreal extends beyond the physical, and leads to a potential unlimited host of cosmic side-effects.”

On Wednesday, April 12, Meow Wolf shared its list of vendors for the Grapevine location's menu. All of the vendors are from Texas, with most of them from the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Here is a list of all the vendors.

On the Meow Wolf website, you'll choose the day you want to go to the exhibit and reserve your time period. Then, you'll choose which ticket option you'd like to have. Here are the options:

Totally Worth It Bundle ( $65 ): Admission (all ages), Collector Ticket and Lanyard, Exclusive 2023 Souvenir Pin

): Admission (all ages), Collector Ticket and Lanyard, Exclusive 2023 Souvenir Pin Collector Ticket ( $60 ): Admission (all ages), Collector Ticket and Lanyard

): Admission (all ages), Collector Ticket and Lanyard General Admission ( $50 ): All guests 13+; *All minors must be accompanied and supervised by a guardian over 18 years old*

): All guests 13+; *All minors must be accompanied and supervised by a guardian over 18 years old* Child ( $45 ): Ages 4-12; *All minors must be accompanied and supervised by a guardian over 18 years old; Strollers are prohibited*

): Ages 4-12; *All minors must be accompanied and supervised by a guardian over 18 years old; Strollers are prohibited* Military ($45): *Requires 1 military or dependent ID per ticket; each guest must show military ID at entry*

“It’s an exciting moment to share the opening date of our next exhibition. The Real Unreal has been in the works for years and takes a bold step forward in our evolution of art and storytelling,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, “As we pursue sustainable and thoughtful expansion, we are beyond excited to bring our unique brand of wonder unveiling this next chapter of the Meow Wolf universe and look forward to having new participants experience Meow Wolf.”



As a means to prepare participants’ auras for this life-altering anomaly, Meow Wolf invited a mysterious creative wellness brand Laernü to create a pop-up experience at the mall. Laernü's custom supplements and educational courses support practices to tap into creativity from universes beyond our own at unaffordable prices. This pop-up will appear from a rhombus-shaped cloud on May 19.

Meow Wolf is also working to open a portal in Houston's Fifth Ward community. They're looking to launch that exhibition in 2024.