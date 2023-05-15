Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Devarius Dontez Moore pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

DALLAS — The Dallas rapper known as "Trapboy Freddy," whose case gained attention when authorities found a tiger cub at his home last summer, has pleaded guilty in federal court to a weapon charge, according to court documents.

Devarius Dontez Moore pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (convicted felon), a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Dallas said.

The case was not related to the tiger cub, which was discovered when authorities issued a warrant for Moore's arrest on the gun charge.

Moore faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the plea agreement, Moore will forfeit a Taurus TCP .380-caliber gun and "any ammunition or magazines seized" with the gun.

Prosecutors, in turn, agreed not to bring any further charges in the case. The agreement provided "no guarantees or promises from anyone as to what sentence" a judge will decide.

A sentencing date for Moore has not been set.

Moore, an Oak Cliff resident, found his way into the news last summer when U.S. Marshals went to serve an arrest warrant at his home and found a caged tiger cub.

Moore was taken into custody on the weapon charge, but it wasn't his first high-profile run-in with the law.

After serving multiple prison stints throughout his younger years, Moore was arrested by two DPD officers in 2018 on charges of evading arrest with a previous conviction relating to outstanding warrants in his name in Cedar Hill and DeSoto. He then publicly accused DPD of using excessive force during his arrest, which prompted an internal DPD review of the incident.

In March of this year, Moore was then arrested following a traffic stop in Kaufman County on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and the possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

News of Moore's arrest last summer quickly spread across social media in large part due to rumors surrounding it that related to a tiger roaming the streets of Oak Cliff.

Police confirmed to WFAA that authorities found the tiger cub while serving the warrant for Moore's arrest and called animal control. They also said the cub was caged the entire time and did not become loose on the streets.