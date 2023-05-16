Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights: When the puck drops and how to watch the Western Conference Final

We know what days and times the puck will drop between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. Fans, you're going to be much more pleased this time around.

DALLAS — Phew! What a series between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken.

The seven-game series filled with ups and downs is in the rear view mirror, and as the Stars tweeted after their Game 7 win: We're halfway there (to a Stanley Cup trophy, that is).

Next up, the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference, Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas enters the Western Conference Final with a tad more rest, finishing off their series against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in Game 6.

Dallas went undefeated against Vegas in the regular season (3-0; two shootout wins), but playoff hockey is different. It should be a phenomenal series.

Shortly after the Stars snagged their spot in the Western Conference Final, the NHL released the schedule for the games. And Stars fans, you're going to enjoy this one much more than series past. The start times are much better than rounds one and two.

When do the Stars play?

Game 1 | Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 2 | Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 3 | Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 4 | Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 5 | Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 6 | Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. CST* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. CST* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 7 | Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

* If necessary

How to listen to the Stars games

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket is broadcasting all Dallas Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. The Dallas Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will provide fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Get your party on at the AAC

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activations by PNC Bank, Celsius, Bud Light and more, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.