Meow Wolf releases menu for new North Texas immersive portal

All of the vendors are from Texas with most of them from the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A unique national arts and entertainment company has plans to open a new exhibition in North Texas this year, and they've given a sneak peek at their menu.

Meow Wolf, which was founded in 2008, is opening a permanent "portal" in Grapevine Mills and is set to open in the summer of 2023. An exact date has not yet been announced.

This space will teleport people to 30 rooms used by artists to "realize a unique vision within the broader experience," according to the company. Meow Wolf will be collaborating with over 30 DFW artists like Dan Lam, Carlos Don Juan, and Tsz Kam.

Meow Wolf plans to employ over 150 workers at its Grapevine site, including positions currently open at its café and retail store.

On Wednesday, April 12, Meow Wolf shared its list of vendors for the Grapevine location's menu. All of the vendors are from Texas, with most of them from the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Company officials said these vendors were selected for their creativity, impact on their communities, and their ability to not just feed visitors, but contribute to the kaleidoscopic experience Meow Wolf is known for.

Here is a list of the vendors:

All Y'alls Food: All Y'alls Foods is a mission-driven plant-based protein company putting a new twist on Texas protein traditions and delighting and nourishing consumers, taking care of the animals and using 1/13th of the resources to craft their jerkies and bits.

All Y'alls Foods is a mission-driven plant-based protein company putting a new twist on Texas protein traditions and delighting and nourishing consumers, taking care of the animals and using 1/13th of the resources to craft their jerkies and bits. Blended Family Foods: Family and food are at the heart of everything that the blended family behind the salsa and sauce company does. They strive to bring fresh flavors to their customers and help them eat well.

Family and food are at the heart of everything that the blended family behind the salsa and sauce company does. They strive to bring fresh flavors to their customers and help them eat well. Buzzed Bull Creamery: Rooted in innovation, Buzzed Bull Creamery is a locally-owned franchise pushing the creative envelope by harnessing the power of liquid nitrogen to serve up premium ice cream products.

Rooted in innovation, Buzzed Bull Creamery is a locally-owned franchise pushing the creative envelope by harnessing the power of liquid nitrogen to serve up premium ice cream products. Celestial Beerworks: This family-owned, Dallas craft brewery is a celebration of art, science, and space. The team focuses on quality, collaboration, and community involvement while bringing Texas the freshest, most delicious liquid possible.

This family-owned, Dallas craft brewery is a celebration of art, science, and space. The team focuses on quality, collaboration, and community involvement while bringing Texas the freshest, most delicious liquid possible. Celzo Co: They specialize in making agua fresca, a refreshing, lightly carbonated vitamin-infused refreshment with an exotic flavor experience that captures the perfect combination of health and smart hydration. Authenticity, joy, and community are what best describe Celzo. Locally made, Celzo Co. was created by a Latina woman who didn't want to sacrifice flavor for health.

They specialize in making agua fresca, a refreshing, lightly carbonated vitamin-infused refreshment with an exotic flavor experience that captures the perfect combination of health and smart hydration. Authenticity, joy, and community are what best describe Celzo. Locally made, Celzo Co. was created by a Latina woman who didn't want to sacrifice flavor for health. Del Campo Empanadas: Argentina-born and DFW-loved Leo Gigante and Andrea Cacho share the traditional flavors of their birthplace. From their handmade, in-house baked empanadas to their delicate artisanal pastries, they aspire to deliver a unique experience that represents their Argentinian roots and culture.

Argentina-born and DFW-loved Leo Gigante and Andrea Cacho share the traditional flavors of their birthplace. From their handmade, in-house baked empanadas to their delicate artisanal pastries, they aspire to deliver a unique experience that represents their Argentinian roots and culture. GNS Foods: Processing nuts for over thirty years, Great Nut Supply Co. is a family-run and woman-owned nut business located in Arlington. GNS Foods will satisfy your sweet, savory, and crunchy cravings.

Processing nuts for over thirty years, Great Nut Supply Co. is a family-run and woman-owned nut business located in Arlington. GNS Foods will satisfy your sweet, savory, and crunchy cravings. Hive Bakery: This woman-owned and operated business creates one-of-a-kind pastries, with an authentic voice. Located in the DFW area, Hive Bakery offers up artistry with an attitude in every bite.

This woman-owned and operated business creates one-of-a-kind pastries, with an authentic voice. Located in the DFW area, Hive Bakery offers up artistry with an attitude in every bite. HTeaO Grapevine: They are a locally owned franchise focused on community, exceptional customer service, and offering the best Texas Tea money can buy.

They are a locally owned franchise focused on community, exceptional customer service, and offering the best Texas Tea money can buy. Judy Pie: A tribute to the owner’s mother, JudyPie is a nostalgic sweet slice of life. They offer both sweet and savory pies just like Grandma used to make. Committed to the community, JudyPies donates fresh pies and supplies every month to the My Health My Resources community center in Fort Worth.

A tribute to the owner’s mother, JudyPie is a nostalgic sweet slice of life. They offer both sweet and savory pies just like Grandma used to make. Committed to the community, JudyPies donates fresh pies and supplies every month to the My Health My Resources community center in Fort Worth. JuiceLand: JuiceLand is a locally-owned Juice and Smoothie brand that encourages the community to embrace health, wellness, and a vibrant, plant-based diet. With a mission to positively impact humankind and the sustainability of the planet, they are rapidly growing across Texas, with locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas.

JuiceLand is a locally-owned Juice and Smoothie brand that encourages the community to embrace health, wellness, and a vibrant, plant-based diet. With a mission to positively impact humankind and the sustainability of the planet, they are rapidly growing across Texas, with locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. Mac and Cream: This modern French macaron bakery prides themself on bringing together a diverse and inclusive community through their delicious and beautifully designed macarons. The bakery is inspired by both traditional French and Asian cultures, where they strive to create a unique and unforgettable experience for each of their customers.

This modern French macaron bakery prides themself on bringing together a diverse and inclusive community through their delicious and beautifully designed macarons. The bakery is inspired by both traditional French and Asian cultures, where they strive to create a unique and unforgettable experience for each of their customers. Melt Ice Cream: MELT is a woman-led ice cream company specializing in handmade products, including tasty riffs on your favorite classic ice creams. Their ice creams are made with a high percentage of butterfat to give them a depth of creaminess made with the highest quality dairy and all-natural ingredients. All products rely on fresh fruits, cookies, and jams, elevating the classic scoop of ice cream.

MELT is a woman-led ice cream company specializing in handmade products, including tasty riffs on your favorite classic ice creams. Their ice creams are made with a high percentage of butterfat to give them a depth of creaminess made with the highest quality dairy and all-natural ingredients. All products rely on fresh fruits, cookies, and jams, elevating the classic scoop of ice cream. Nikki's Popcorn Company: Nikki's Popcorn Company has been popping one-of-a-kind, deliciously interesting popcorn flavors for over eight years! As a 100% women-owned small business, based in Dallas, the purchases immediately impact the local community.

Nikki's Popcorn Company has been popping one-of-a-kind, deliciously interesting popcorn flavors for over eight years! As a 100% women-owned small business, based in Dallas, the purchases immediately impact the local community. Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters: Located in Dallas’ Expo Park neighborhood, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters strives to create a positive impact in their community by sourcing high-quality, sustainable coffee and supporting local initiatives. They also prioritize education by offering cuppings, classes, and resources to help people learn more about the world of coffee.

Located in Dallas’ Expo Park neighborhood, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters strives to create a positive impact in their community by sourcing high-quality, sustainable coffee and supporting local initiatives. They also prioritize education by offering cuppings, classes, and resources to help people learn more about the world of coffee. Peaberry Coffee: Oak Cliff’s premiere craft coffee shop supplies DFW with the first and only canned iced coffee. There’s a flavor of Kiestwood Iced Coffee for every taste!

Oak Cliff’s premiere craft coffee shop supplies DFW with the first and only canned iced coffee. There’s a flavor of Kiestwood Iced Coffee for every taste! Purpose Tea: Empowering goodness in health and the world is the driving force behind this woman-owned, Dallas-based beverage brand that features a delicious and healthy brewed tea made from the purple tea leaf. Each purchase helps lift female tea workers from poverty.

Meow Wolf also shared some photos of what the treats will look like:

PHOTOS: Meow Wolf announces Texas food and beverage vendors 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

“Our cafe is an extension of the immersive art world that is Meow Wolf Grapevine,” Mandy Cooper, Director of Operations for Meow Wolf Grapevine said.

“As a certified B-Corporation our goal is to provide economic opportunity that supports local, women, and minority-owned small businesses. We have partnered with more than 15 local food and beverage artists to bring their flavors to Meow Wolf Grapevine. If you taste something you like, you can visit and support these businesses right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Meow Wolf is also working to open a portal in Houston's Fifth Ward community. They're looking to launch that exhibition in 2024.