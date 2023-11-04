FC Dallas defenders Ibeagha, Tafari shine together as roommates on road trips

The FC Dallas center backs have known each other for six years, long before Ibeagha signed with the club. Now, they're roommates on the road and locker mates.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas center backs Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha connect not only on the field (see Ibeagha's first MLS goal, assisted by Tafari), but off the field as well.

Tafari and Ibeagha lockers are next to each other in the FC Dallas locker room, but they also room together on road trips during the season.

"We don't really have too much time. If we get there a day early, maybe go shopping, get a dinner or something," Tafari told WFAA. "[Ibeagha is] probably watching golf, and I'm either watching anime or listening to music."

Tafari and Ibeagha have known each other long before Ibeagha signed with FC Dallas, dating back to when Tafari was still in college. They said they've known each other for about six years, so Ibeagha's signing was a welcoming addition to the FC Dallas backline.

We just always kept in touch. And playing here, the same position, we have similar abilities and how we see the field. It's nice to be roommates to talk about the game," Ibeagha said.

Back when Ibeagha scored the goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps, he praised the abilities and relationship he has with Tafari.

“It’s been a long time since I scored a goal, so it is good to be back on the score sheet. For it to be assisted by Kos (Tafari) is great because he’s my guy," Ibeagha said in March. "We looked at each other and I told him to put the ball in the box and that is exactly what he did. It was a good goal and it makes it a little extra special that Kos assisted it for me.”

Through seven games, Ibeagha and Tafari have started together three times, splitting services with fellow center back Jose Martinez, who has made numerous starts with both Tafari and Ibeagha.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez has said he feels comfortable rotating all three center backs with each other in the starting lineup from week to week.

FC Fits

Tafari and Ibeagha aren't just shining on the field, but the red carpet, too. The center backs boast a more extravagant pre-game outfit style. They said they have a different style, but there are some similarities.

"It's like the same but different. It's like twin sisters in the same grade but one just looks a little bit different," Tafari said as Ibeagha laughed. "Cause we'll wear the same items but we'll wear them differently."

FC Dallas tweets out the club's pre-game outfits on home match days. Here is a look at the threads strutted out by Tafari and Ibeagha so far this season.

PHOTOS: FC Dallas center backs Tafari, Ibeagha pre-game outfits 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

'If you could be a dinosaur, which one would you be?'

Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake will be the club's first-ever "Dino Night." In honor of the occasion, the club had a special prehistoric guest at training on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to enjoy numerous dinosaur-themed activities on match day, culminated by a post-match drone show. With the Dino Night in store, the burning questions had to be asked:

"Which Jurassic Park movie is the best?" "If you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be?"

Tafari and Ibeagha agreed on the original Jurassic Park was the best. Tafari said he would be a Pterodactyl, and Ibeagha said he'd be a velociraptor.

Very, very important question in the midst of Dino Night:



"If you could be a dinosaur, which one would you pick?" 🦖



What would you pick, #DTID? (T-Rex was trying to make a case) Here's what @NkosiTafari / @_sebibeagha_ said 👇 pic.twitter.com/VhsbpNHj6f — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2023