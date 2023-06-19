'Encanto' in concert live to film coming to Fort Worth

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film will be shown in its entirety but with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performing the score.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The popular Disney animated film "Encanto" will be coming to North Texas in a unique way in July.

Disney’s Encanto in Concert Live to Film will come to Fort Worth on December 15 at 7:30 p.m. and December 16 at 2 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 10.

The "Encanto" soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also worked on “Hamilton” and “Moana." The original score is by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

Music from "Encanto" swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”)

Tickets can be purchased by calling the FWSO Ticket Office at (817)665-6000, or by visiting fwsymphony.org/Encanto-in-Concert.

“Encanto” is a story about the Madrigals, a family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope. “Encanto” received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis.

Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Robert Spano is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and outreach, reaching an audience of more than 200,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1912, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as part of SHIFT: A Festival of American Orchestras.