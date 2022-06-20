How Leon Bridges turned a freestyle about a Fort Worth coffee shop into a song

Fort Worth musician Leon Bridges released a single about the shop with the same name.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you visit either locations of the Summer Moon coffee shops in Fort Worth, it may or may not be more packed than usual for a little while. The reason why has to do with a new song inspired specifically by one of those locations.

Fort Worth native Leon Bridges recently released a new single with singer Kevin Kaarl called "Summer Moon." He shared news of the song on social media, saying it was inspired by trips to the coffee shop during the COVID pandemic.

"With everything being shut down, our only taste of normalcy was this coffee shop we used to pull up to called 'Summer Moon,'" he wrote.

The song came about while Leon was heading to the coffee shop one day with his friends, fellow musicians Abraham Alexander and Brandon Marcel. The group was freestyling about Summer Moon and, according to Bridges, "The vibe was so undeniable, we had to finish it."

So they recorded some voice memos of their freestyles and sent them over to the producer duo known as King Garbage. Then Kevin Kaarl eventually hopped on the track.

While the lyrics seem like they're about something more than a coffee shop, the overall sound of it is like a sweet slow roast of a song.

It's not clear which Summer Moon location the group was inspired by, but Leon's ties to Fort Worth might make the two shops in the the city more popular.

According to the coffee shop website, there are five locations open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including in Celina, Frisco and Keller.