July Fourth 2022: Here are the fireworks shows, events happening across North Texas

From parades to live music to a car show, North Texas will have plenty of ways to celebrate July Fourth this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — This story will be updated as more events are announced.

Many families across North Texas will be celebrating July Fourth over the federal holiday weekend. Most major cities in the area will be hosting city-run and city-organized celebrations and fireworks shows.

Here is what is going for the public holiday across North Texas.

Addison - Kaboom Town

Addison will be holding its Addison Kaboom Town! event on Sunday, July 3 at Addison Circle Park from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This will include a fireworks show that is considered as one of the top in the nation. Fireworks will be launched around 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks show can be seen from anywhere in Addison. The city's restaurant and hotel community host special watch parties offering spectators a unique viewing experience with live music and food specials as well.

Tickets are required to attend the event. Tickets will be available online to the general public at 10 a.m. on June 22. People can also book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and receive accommodations, a complimentary blanket and guaranteed admission for up to 6.

City of Arlington Fireworks Display

The City of Arlington's fireworks display will take place on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 9:50 p.m.

The radio station 95.9 The Ranch will provide patriotic music to accompany the display, which listeners can tune in to from their vehicles or The Ranch mobile streaming app.

Fireworks will be shot from the roof of City Tower, which is located east of City Hall.

Access to and from the 101 Center Parking Garage and parking spots immediately surrounding the building will be strictly prohibited beginning at 6 p.m. until about 11 p.m. Any vehicles in the parking garage or in the parking spots surrounding the building will not be allowed to leave once the event has started.

Bedford

The City of Bedford will have a fireworks show on July 4th starting at 9:30 p.m. The entire event, which will also include live music, lawn games and food trucks, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot off from Generations Park at Boys Ranch. However, there will not be any designated place to view them since the park is still under construction and not open to pedestrian or vehicular traffic. Instead, crews will be shooting the fireworks 200 feet higher so residents can view them from further away.

Parking will be available for the general public in the grass lot across from Bedford City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. Parking is $10 per car, cash only. There will be no shuttle service available.

Carrollton

Carrollton has will hold its annual Fourth of July community fireworks display over Josey Ranch Lake on Saturday, July 2 starting at 9:30 p.m.

The show will also be available via live stream on the city of Carrollton's Facebook page.

Should there be weather issues, a rainout date of July 5 at 9:30 p.m. has been scheduled.

Dallas

After two years off, Fair Park Fourth is returning to Fair Park on July 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. This event will be free and open to the public.

In 2020, officials canceled the Fourth of July celebration, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of public safety as to why that decision was made. Fair Park leaders gave similar reasoning in 2021, saying that they "will focus on hosting the event in 2022."

Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will offer patriotic performances, “dancing water” shows at the Esplanade Fountain, food trucks and concessions, and a fireworks show beginning around 9:45 p.m.

Flower Mound

During the Fourth of July weekend, Flower Mound will have two events.

The city will hold its first event on Saturday, July 3 with the Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, children’s activities and live entertainment.

Then on Monday, July 4, Independence Fest will begin at 5 p.m. at Bakersfield Park. Independence Fest 2021 will include live music, concessions, a kid’s zone, a car show, and a fireworks show around 9:50 p.m.

Fort Worth's Fourth

Fort Worth will be celebrating the holiday with one of the largest fireworks show in North Texas at Fort Worth’s Fourth. This event will be held Monday, July 4 at Panther Island Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The celebration includes festival food, drinks, kid activities, live music and a fireworks show.

Frisco Freedom Fest

The Frisco Freedom Fest is Monday, July 4, and will be a celebration with food, music and fireworks.

Featured events include the Party in the Plaza, which begins at 4 p.m., and the Children’s Expo. The Taste of Frisco also returns, with Frisco restaurants serving some of their most popular menu items.

Fireworks begin approximately at 10 p.m., after the conclusion of the FC Dallas match at Toyota Stadium.

Check out all the full schedule of activities.

Garland

The City of Garland is hosting Star Spangled Spectacular on Sunday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Firewheel Town Center. There will be kid-friendly fun, food, live entertainment, a flag ceremony and fireworks.

Click here for the full schedule of activities.

Grand Prairie - Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

Lone Star Park and the City of Grand Prairie will be putting on the Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event starts with horse races at the Lone Star Park race track.

This also includes live music, a petting zoo and a 20-minute fireworks show choreographed to music.

General admission tickets are $10.

Irving

The City of Irving will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4. The parade starts at 9 a.m. in the Heritage District and then Josh Gilbert will be performing live at Heritage Park where attendees can also get free watermelon slices.

The Sparks & Stripes even begins at Levy Event Plaza at 6 p.m. where there will be live music and fireworks.

McKinney - Red, White and BOOM

McKinney is putting on its Red, White and BOOM event on Monday, July 4. This includes free family activities, live entertainment and a fireworks show.

There will also be a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party.

The fireworks show will be happening at McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch.

All Red, White and BOOM! activities are free and open to the public.

Free parking will also be available.

Plano - All American 4th and Fireworks Show

Plano will hold the All American 4th and Fireworks Show at its normal location on Monday, July 4.

The in-person event begins at 6 p.m. on the north side of the Collin College parking lot.

City officials say they have received permission from Collin College to have music, five to six food vendors and 20 market vendors onsite at the College.

There will be a vendor market, static parade floats from Rotary Clubs of Plano, and a free kid zone.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m., and music will be simulcast on 97.5 KLAK.

Richardson

The City of Richardson will be holding its annual Family 4th Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Breckinridge Park. This event will be free and open to the public. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and/or lawn chairs and enjoy the evening. All grills brought to the park must remain on a hard surface.

In 2021, Richardson didn't have a fireworks due to COVID-19 related budget cuts, according to city officials.

Rowlett

The City of Rowlett is hosting Fireworks on Main Street on Monday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will live entertainment, a cornhole tournament, food and fireworks.

Click here for a full schedule of activities.

Sachse

The City of Sachse will be hosting Red, White and Blue Blast on Sunday, July 3 at Heritage Park beginning at 6 p.m. This event will be free and open to the public.

The event will include live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, games, a splashdown provided by the fire department and fireworks.

Attendees are encourage to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray!

Wichita Falls - Fourth in the Falls

Wichita Falls will be hosting Fourth in the Falls on Monday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10:05 p.m., when the fireworks display will be happening.

The event is free for anyone to attend and will also include face painting, a cake walk and bounce houses.

In addition to the live music, the 80th Flying Training Wing from Sheppard Air Force Base will conduct a flyover during the national anthem. Sheppard will also have a tent located in the center of the event with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstration, photo opportunities, kids’ activities and more. There will also be personnel from the local recruiting office standing by to answer any questions about joining the Air Force.