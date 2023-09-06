Join WFAA for Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo on Saturday, Sept. 16

Come show your love for the mighty mammals while enjoying a special discount and exploring fun animal kingdoms!

DALLAS — Explore the Giants of the Savanna, feed towering giraffes, and check out the new elephant baby "Okubili" before he hits his first 1,000 pounds at the Dallas Zoo on Saturday, September 16.

When:

Saturday, September 16

The Dallas Zoo

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway

9 AM – 4 PM

Transport yourself and experience real African landscapes, plus get up close with powerful creatures inside "Gorilla Trek," play with farm critters in the Children's Zoo or see special Zookeeper Chats -- and more!

All ages are welcome!

SPECIAL, SEPTEMBER 16-ONLY TICKET PRICES:

$8 (ages 3 & up)

Free (ages 2 & under)

Click here to get your discount and make your reservation.

Stop by the Family First area and meet WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre, Matt Howerton, Cleo Greene, and Mike Leslie from 9 AM – 1 PM!

Parking:

$10 per vehicle or ride DART Rail (use the Red Line)

SPECIAL THANKS:

The Dallas Zoo

City of Dallas

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS: