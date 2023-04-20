Welcome to the family: Twin monkeys born at the Dallas Zoo

The zoo shared a photo of the twins snuggled onto the back of their mother, Lettie.

DALLAS — Tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo are back in the news. This time, for good reasons only.

Twin monkeys were born at the zoo on March 29, according to the zoo's post on social media.

The zoo shared a photo of the twins snuggled onto the back of their mother, Lettie. Roger is the father of the twins, according to the zoo, and they also have two siblings, Chico and Ilsa.

Now we know what you might be wondering. No, none of the monkeys in this growing family were the two that got stolen from the zoo earlier this year.

Those were Bella and Finn, who went missing in January and were later found in a closet in an abandoned building in Lancaster.

Fortunately, Bella and Finn were found mostly OK and were returned home to the zoo.

A 24-year-old man, Davion Irvin, was arrested in the case, police said. Irvin told investigators that he took the monkeys from their enclosure at the zoo and then left the area on a DART train, with the monkeys in tow, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The stolen monkeys capped a tumultuous time for the zoo in January, when a clouded leopard escaped its cut enclosure and an endangered vulture was found dead under "suspicious" circumstances in its enclosure. The leopard, Nova, was found safely on the zoo property and returned to its enclosure.