Dallas Zoo's president and CEO Gregg Hudson dies after cancer battle

Hudson has been the zoo's president and CEO since 2006

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced on Monday that its president and CEO, Gregg Hudson, died after a brief battle with cancer.

"Words are simply not enough to express the magnitude of this unexpected loss. Gregg was a husband, father, brother, son, and a leader in the zoo and aquarium industry – a north star for so many," the zoo said in a statement.

Hudson has been the zoo's president and CEO since 2006, leading it through several milestones such as a partnership with the City of Dallas in 2009 and the 1 million visitor mark in 2015.

Hudson also spoke with the media after the recent theft of two Tamarin monkeys and the release of a clouded leopard.

"His passion, tireless work ethic, and love for our Zoo has cemented Gregg’s legacy here forever. We are simply heartbroken to lose such a visionary leader for the Dallas Zoo. Our team is positioned, and proud, to build on the foundation of success he built here at the Zoo," the zoo said in a statement.

Prior to the Dallas Zoo, Hudson also worked at the Fort Worth Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

"For all of his professional accomplishments, Gregg was a genuine, caring, wonderful person who built relationships easily, and held those relationships close to his heart. He was a friend and a mentor to so many, not only here in Dallas, but across the country and around the world. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement," the zoo said.