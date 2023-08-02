Erykah Badu's coming home! How you can see her perform in Texas this summer

The Dallas native' "Unfollow Me" tour kicks off in San Antonio and ends in Dallas.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas' favorite rolling stone is going on and on (and on and on) around the country this summer. Erykah Badu announced on Tuesday that she and follow musician Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) are going on tour together.

Badu is also bringing some surprise guests along for her shows.

The North Texas native will kick off and finish her "Unfollow Me" tour in her home state.

The first show will be in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. It will be on Sunday, June 11.

Dallasites can follow the "Unfollow Me" on Friday, July 23, and the love of their life at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets to see the Queen of Neo-Soul will be available to the public this Thursday (August 20).

If you want your ticket ASAP, I think you better call Ticketmaster (... call em'!) because they have presale tickets available now. All you need is the access code ("CALLHIM122").