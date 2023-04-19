Wanna be in a Disney movie? New immersive Dallas exhibit puts you in the middle of the action

The experience opens Thursday at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Being at Disney World or Disneyland feels like being in the middle of a Disney movie. But what if you don’t have time nor money to travel that far?

“We are all about our worlds and our characters and bringing people into those worlds,” said Dorothy McKim, special projects producer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. “And this experience brings you in even more so.”

That experience is a new immersive Disney experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Dallas. It opens Thursday and runs for three months.

Inside, visitors are surrounded by scenes from some of Disney’s greatest movies.

“You feel like you’re right there with them,” McKim said. “It’s so exciting.”

Guests can experience what it’s like to be under the sea with Ariel or they can let it go with Elsa.

Anyone who’s dreamed of being part of that world will feel like they’re part of it.

“It is about hoping, dreaming and wishing,” McKim said.

It takes about an hour to experience the entire attraction. McKim suggests arriving 30 to 40 minutes early to experience a pre-show put together by one of the Hamilton production designers.

Of course, it’s not Disney World, but McKim says it is accomplishing the same thing.

“Just bringing joy,” she said. “Just bringing joy into the world.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Immersive ArtSpace website.