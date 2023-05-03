Here's what to know about the ACM Awards Country Kickoff in Frisco

The awards show itself will air live from the Ford Center at The Star on May 11, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will be airing live from North Texas next week.

To celebrate the May 11 show, the academy is hosting a country kickoff from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 9 and May 10 at The Star in Frisco – a free fan festival with live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

Included in the lineup are multiple ACM Award nominees, including New Male Artist of the Year nominees Dylan Scott and Nate Smith, and ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominees Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Other musicians to perform include Chayce Beckham, Corey Kent, Hannah Ellis, Chapel Hart, Erin Kinsey, Randall King, Chase Matthew, Catie Offerman, Neon Union, Frank Ray, MaRynn Taylor and Josh Ross.

A beer garden presented by Coors Light will also be at the event, along with food trucks, photo opportunities and merchandise. The events of ACM Awards Week are free and open to the public.

