Boat owners wait to clean up after Lake Lewisville sees significant storm damage

Safe Harbor Pier 121 was closed Friday morning while officials assessed damage.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — When you own a sailboat, like Bob Weisberg and his son Rick, typically any day it’s windy is a good day.

But Thursday was not a good day.

The Weisberg’s boat was docked at Safe Harbor Pier 121 on Lake Lewisville, where wind speeds reached 60 miles per hour Thursday.

Rick lives on the lake and says, during the severe storm, he could see the water swirling.

“Sometimes that can lead to something rotational like a waterspout or a small type of tornado, which would make sense with the damage they had here,” he said.

Pier 121 was one of the hardest hit areas in North Texas during Thursday’s storms, which is why dozens of boat owners were turned away at the front gate Friday.

Officials said it’s too dangerous for anyone to be on property.

“I didn’t expect this kind of damage to hit the lake,” said boat owner Lyle Kaliser.

Kaliser, along with the Weisbergs, used a drone to try and assess the damage as trucks began hauling away debris.

Officials with the marina weren’t ready to talk, but some boat owners estimated up to 100 boats may have been damaged in the storm.

Fortunately, the Weisbergs said their boat suffered only minor damage, but most importantly they are safe.

“The family is the most important thing,” Rick said. “Everything else can be replaced over time.”

“Boats can be repaired, even homes can be repaired. People can’t be,” Kaliser said. “The important thing is nobody was hurt.”